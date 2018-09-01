Damn, Julius: Beyoncé And Jay-Z Hilariously Watch Their Own Backs When Walking Off Stage At The #OTRII

Jay-Z Makes Sure Beyoncé Watches Her Back While Walking Off Stage

Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s new mantra must be “Never again”.

Last week we witnessed what could have turned into a legit tragedy as a overzealous OTRII attendee jumped on stage and attempted to run up on The Carters as they exited the stage in Atlanta.

Well, Jay-Z is determined to avoid that type of incident happening again…lol

Hey, if you’d been attacked by Solange in an elevator and almost faded by someone who likely does the whole “Single Ladies” choreography in the mirror, you might be a lil’ paranoid too! LMAO!