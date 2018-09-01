Rumor Control: Mya Sets The Record Straight On Her “Married Man”, Talks Stalkers And More On #IllApologizeLater [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Mya Appears On BET’s #IllApologize Later Featuring Mouse Jones
The incomparable thigh goddess Mya was the latest guest on BET’s #IllApologizeLater featuring Mouse Jones.
She kept it bean about everything from the rumor that she’s dealing with a married man to the scariest stalker incidents she’s had over the years. We could listen/watch her talk for hours, but here you get a very enjoyable 18 minutes or so.
Yeah, the Myron’s gotta chill tf out.