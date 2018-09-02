The Burning Question Finally Answered: NBA Youngboy’s Girlfriend Apparently Confirms That They Both Have Herpes

NBA Youngboy’s Ex Confirms That He Does Have Herpes

NBA Youngboy recently said on a new song, “Can’t Be Saved”, that he has “herpes in his blood.” This led to many of his fans speculating whether or not he actually had the STD or if he meant it figuratively. His ex, Jania, has taken to Instagram to address the rumors and clear up any confusion.

Jania spoke to fans via Instagram live and indeed confirmed that NBA Youngboy had herpes and also stated that she in fact has it too. Mentioning that his willingness to disclose his status so freely in his music shows that he doesn’t care what people think about him.