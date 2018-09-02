Floyd Mayweather Made It Tsunami In A New Jersey Strip Club With $50K From His Backpack [Video]

Watch: Floyd Mayweather Blows $50,000 In A New Jersey Strip Club

Blessing the strip club is nothing new to Floyd Mayweather. But on Friday, he must’ve been in an extra giving mood because the champ was blowing money fast like Rick Ross in 2010.

Floyd hit up Scores in Atlantic City and was caught on camera letting wads of cash fly from his backpack while vibin’ to Lil Wayne.

TMZ reports:

If that’s not enough money spent, we’re told Floyd and his crew ate at Robert’s Steakhouse earlier that night and bought a $5k bottle of Louis XIII cognac for his table.

Mayweather’s strip club generosity comes just a few weeks after his frenemy 50 Cent was dragged for taking his money back at the strip club.

Different strokes for different folks.