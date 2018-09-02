Some Weekend Preciousness: Kylie Jenner Sunbathes With Sweet Stormi

Kylie Jenner Posts Another Adorable Photo Of Daughter

Kylie Jenner kicked off her Labor Day weekend with a little fun in the sun with her baby girl Stormi Webster. The young beauty mogul kicked it in a neon bikini while Stormi wore a cream-colored one-piece and kept her skin shielded with a small sunhat.

Super cute right? Treasure these times now Kylie — Stormi will be North’s age in no time.

Speaking of North, Kim K also shared some mother-daughter sunbathing shots of her and North, from their trip to Miami last month. A few people commented that they don’t think bikinis are age appropriate but is it really an issue? It’s swimwear right?

