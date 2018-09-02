Fatherly Lovin’: Offset Adds New Daughter Kulture’s Name To His Tattoo Collection

Offset Dons A New ‘Kulture’ Tattoo

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their bundle of joy Kulture in the beginning of June, and of course, they’ve both been raving about her ever since–so it’s no surprise the Migos member wasted no time in getting a large tattoo in honor of his newborn daughter.

Offset is now showing off his new piece of face decoration after adding his newest daughter’s name to his collection of tattoos dedicated to his 3 other children. The piece was completed by Bricks Life Tattoo and first revealed in a series of Instagram stories. You can see a hefty-sized “Kulture” written near his jawline.

And just like with all things, some sort of fan backlash inevitably followed.

Shortly after the Atlanta rapper unveiled his new ink, several of his fans asked why he was only showing love to Kulture and not his other children–but he was quick to respond, shutting them down by showing off the tattoos dedicated to his two sons.

“No, I don’t just got [Kulture’s] name, man,” he said in the IG story. “I got my other boy right her, it’s Kodie—I’m finna put an angel on top of him. And Jordan, my oldest son, on the shoulder piece. Stop trying me.”

His kids aren’t the only ones that get some tattoo lovin’ either. In early 2018, Offset got Cardi’s name inked on his neck right below a tattoo of Buttercup from The Powerpuff Girls.