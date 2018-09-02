Hollyweird: ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Might Sue Chief Keef For Using Her Mansion As His Mixtape Cover

Real Housewives Star Considers Suing Chief Keef For Mixtape Cover

Here’s a sentence you probably never thought you would hear: Teresa Giudice is not happy with Chief Keef.

According to reports from TMZ, Giudice has accused the rapper of using a picture of her mansion for the cover of his mixtape without getting permission, so now she is considering taking legal action.

James Leonard Jr., An attorney for the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey‘ star told the publication that she and her family noticed that Sosa put what looks like the entrance of their Montville Township home as the cover art for his new project, Mansion Musick. Her attorney says this is something Teresa should be compensated for, also adding that it is an invasion of her family’s privacy.

Here’s where things get interesting: The photo that was allegedly stolen was once used to market the house when it was up for sale, so it’s actually not considered to be a “private” family photo at all. But Giudice is still not happy about seeing her home plastered on a mixtape cover.

Do you think she should be compensated for the picture of her mansion, or is she being too petty?