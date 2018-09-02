Meek Mill, Janelle Monae, Post Malone & More Rock Made In America Festival’s First Day

Post Malone & Meek Mill Headlined Day One Of “Made In America” Festival

Meek Mill received a hero’s welcome at the Made In America festival in Philadelphia Saturday.

The Philly rapper took the stage to frenetic applause at the two-day festival, where, just last year, posters demanding his release from prison hung on the grounds.

In his 45 minute set, the “Welcome To My House Party” artist spoke out against racism and the need for criminal justice reform. But he also took time to big up the city that supported him throughout his lockup for a probation violation, which culminated in his release earlier this year.

“Made in America feels like a homecoming for me,” Meek said to cheers from the crowd, adding, “I’m from Philadelphia – I’m from North Philadelphia, the dirty part.”

He added: “I wanna say shout out to the people who supported me when I was locked up!”

Before him, Fat Joe, Janelle Monae and Tekashi69 performed to the more than 100,000 strong crowd, which included Philadelphia 76ers players Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in the front. Post Malone later closed the show.

Fans literally ran over to the Liberty stage to catch Tekashi’s show, where he thanked fans for coming to his first performance at a festival in the U.S. before stripping down to his boxers and socks to perform his hit, “Billy.”

“Yo Philly, y’all acting better than New York City,” Tekashi told the crowd before taking a stage dive. “I love New York, but this love is brazy!”

BOSSIP spotted Nick Cannon, and host Terrence J and his girlfriend Jasmine Sanders in the McDonald’s VIP area getting a sample of the festival sponsor’s new menu item, glazed tenders.

“We came to party and eat and have good time,” Terrence told us, adding that he was most excited to see Meek Mill’s performance. “My man was in jail this time last year, and he’s at the top of his game and I’m really excited to see what he does.”

Made In America will continue Sept. 2 with performances from Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar and more.

Hit the flip for more pics from Made In America Day One: