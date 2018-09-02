Pure Comedy: Childish Gambino’s New Visual For “Feels Like Summer” Features Literally Everyone [Video]

Childish Gambino Drops A New Animated Visual

Childish Gambino just dropped a new video for his track “Feels Like Summer” on YouTube, and he’s even got a few familiar faces joining him along for the ride in this one.

The animation shows Gambino walking through a neighborhood surrounded by different entertainers, which includes scenes like Drake chasing Future on a bicycle, Migos playing basketball, Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj playing together (and Nicki becoming extremely upset), J. Cole watering the lawn, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’ smoking in a car, Kanye West wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat while being embraced by Michelle Obama, Gucci Mane just chilling out, and a lot more.

Some other talent including Chance the Rapper, Jaden Smith, Birdman, Lil Uzi Vert, Snoop Dogg, and more are also seen throughout different points in the video.

The video was directed by Glover himself along with Ivan Dixon and Greg Sharp. Visual artist Justin Richburg worked on the design for the characters–he also had his art featured in the “Teddy Perkins” episode of Atlanta: Robbin’ Season.