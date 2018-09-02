Blended Family Vacay Goals: More From Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz’ Egyptian Anniversary Trip That Included Mashonda
Swizz Beatz’s Ex-Wife Enjoys Egyptian Anniversary Vacation With Couple And Their Kids
Last week we reported about how Swizz Beatz has been showing his wife Alicia Keys tons of honor on their Egyptian vacation by uplifting her and encouraging men to embrace having wives who are more accomplished. He also pointed out that he wasn’t dishonoring his ex-wife with his comments because she was along for the trip as well! This has obviously been controversial, but we didn’t want you guys to miss the amazing photo ops that are happening.
Beautiful right? Makes us want to head to the Motherland RIGHT NOW!
We love how Alicia is educating us as she shares shots from Egypt.
Sands of time…..⏳⏳⏳ I just want them to know how powerful they are… How incredible our ancestors were… The first astrophysicists, scientists, physicians, mathematicians, architects, creators of so much of the world as we know it. It’s such a blessing to know what cloth you’re cut from! #uncovering #ancient #kemet #imhotep
How cute is this shot of Egypt and Genesis?
Looks like Swizz’s mom also joined the family
Mashonda is definitely living her best life too!
The Great Sphinx is among the world’s largest sculptures, factually the largest one in Egypt. It features a lion’s body and a human head adorned with a royal headdress. The statue was carved from a single piece of limestone, and pigment residue suggests that the entire Great Sphinx was painted. According to some estimates, it would have taken about three years for 100 workers, using stone hammers and copper chisels, to finish the statue. As soon as I saw it I wondered what happened to the nose- it is said that because of its “negroid” features the damage was caused by Napoleon’s troops, who shot off the nose with a cannon. Many say this was a deliberate attempt to hide the fact that ancient Egypt is an African culture. #motherland #Africa #Kemet
How many of you have had a chance to visit the Sphinx and pyramids?
How cute is Egypt?
Swizz clearly enjoys the song too
What a blessing.. I feel full of love and gratitude. Last day for me in Egypt and I got to spend quality time with some incredible souls. It’s been such a joy to see our children play and grow on this inspiring journey. Thank you for this epic adventure @aliciakeys -touring the ancient lands has been your dream for years, I’m honored to have been able to share the experience with you. ❤️
Mashonda expressed her appreciation to Alicia for being able to join the trip
A mind free from attachments will inevitably evolve. When you master the art of letting go — letting go of expectations and egos — you harness the power of forward thinking. Was it easy to blend at first? No. Did it take time? Yes, many many years. When we imagined the potential, we realized the possibility. I understand our choices may seem strange to some. That’s why I penned a book that will explain our journey. — a memoir, a blueprint. Link in bio Oct 2,2018 @theblendbook #creatingtheblueprinttoblend #theblendedfamilybook
Mashonda addresses the elephant in the room and plugs her new book!
We love the shots with the kids, but think of how significant this trip must be for Swizz and Alicia’s oldest
You’re only as good as people let you be in their town/ country ! Think about that! When you visit other people’s territory make sure you support them and never look down on anyone 🙏🏽 These are the same people you see in the mirror everyday- remember that!🙌🏽 Global mind set at all times blessings 🤲🏼 music by #oumkalthoum the Goddess 🙌🏽 Good vibes #virgoseason in full Action ⚡️
So sweet
All five of Swizzy’s kids
#Day7 in Egypt. Standing in the entrance of the Ptolemaic temple of the goddess Hathor, who enjoyed great devotion as the deity of maternal and family love, beauty and music, and whom the Greeks associated with Aphrodite. This wonderfully preserved temple complex is almost intact, allowing us a special glimpse of its former glory. Hathor is portrayed throughout with a cow head or cow ears. With my sweet💙 @kasseemsdream
Fun Fact: Mashonda’s coverup is by Kanye West’s former fianceé Alexis Phifer!
This woman right here is an icon! Mrs. Susan Taylor, thank you for your contributions to our culture. @essence has been a part of my life from the beginning. You are an inspiration to me on so many levels-award-wining American editor, writer, journalist and vocal activist within the African American community. I adore who you are! What an HONOR it was to spend 10 days with you in Egypt! This picture will be framed-us, in a zone on the Nile River 🖤💙🖤
Looks like ESSENCE icon Susan Taylor was also in Egypt
Side note please stop letting people tell you that the Aliens built this🤦🏽♂️ These unexplainable masterpieces were built by masters of creativity #FACTS it takes 40yrs to become a grandmaster artisan 🙌🏽 We been great they just never gave us our props and still don’t 🤷🏽♂️ Keep on being great !!! #staywoke 👀 Blessings to all the creatives 🙌🏽 #KEMET