Blended Family Vacay Goals: More From Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz’ Egyptian Anniversary Trip That Included Mashonda

Swizz Beatz’s Ex-Wife Enjoys Egyptian Anniversary Vacation With Couple And Their Kids

Last week we reported about how Swizz Beatz has been showing his wife Alicia Keys tons of honor on their Egyptian vacation by uplifting her and encouraging men to embrace having wives who are more accomplished. He also pointed out that he wasn’t dishonoring his ex-wife with his comments because she was along for the trip as well! This has obviously been controversial, but we didn’t want you guys to miss the amazing photo ops that are happening.

Beautiful right? Makes us want to head to the Motherland RIGHT NOW!

We love how Alicia is educating us as she shares shots from Egypt.

How cute is this shot of Egypt and Genesis?

