Blended Family Vacay Goals: More From Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz’ Egyptian Anniversary Trip That Included Mashonda

- By Bossip Staff
Blayze / Splash News

Swizz Beatz’s Ex-Wife Enjoys Egyptian Anniversary Vacation With Couple And Their Kids

Last week we reported about how Swizz Beatz has been showing his wife Alicia Keys tons of honor on their Egyptian vacation by uplifting her and encouraging men to embrace having wives who are more accomplished. He also pointed out that he wasn’t dishonoring his ex-wife with his comments because she was along for the trip as well! This has obviously been controversial, but we didn’t want you guys to miss the amazing photo ops that are happening.

No caption capable of capturing the vibe 😋😋😍😍 @therealswizzz

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on

Beautiful right? Makes us want to head to the Motherland RIGHT NOW!

We love how Alicia is educating us as she shares shots from Egypt.

How cute is this shot of Egypt and Genesis?

Hit the flip for lots more

With my Queen in #KEMET #Blessings

A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

Looks like Swizz’s mom also joined the family

Mama I love your smile💓💓💓💓💓

A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

Mashonda is definitely living her best life too!

The Great Sphinx is among the world’s largest sculptures, factually the largest one in Egypt. It features a lion’s body and a human head adorned with a royal headdress. The statue was carved from a single piece of limestone, and pigment residue suggests that the entire Great Sphinx was painted. According to some estimates, it would have taken about three years for 100 workers, using stone hammers and copper chisels, to finish the statue. As soon as I saw it I wondered what happened to the nose- it is said that because of its “negroid” features the damage was caused by Napoleon’s troops, who shot off the nose with a cannon. Many say this was a deliberate attempt to hide the fact that ancient Egypt is an African culture. :-/ #motherland #Africa #Kemet

A post shared by Mashonda (@mashondatifrere) on

How many of you have had a chance to visit the Sphinx and pyramids?

Zoneeeeeeeeeeeee💨💨💨💨

A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

    Nechest 🤲🏼

    A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

    RUff Ryder 4 LIFE 🤞🏽 📸@cole_cook ⚡️⚡️

    A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

    RISE LIKE RA🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽

    A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

    We love the shots with the kids, but think of how significant this trip must be for Swizz and Alicia’s oldest

    It was written in stone !!!! #Facts

    A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

    Photo by @kasseemsdream of his sister wow 🙏🏽

    A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

    @notemarcato getting his Henna from Kemet zone going 👑

    A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

    My brothers keeper 🙌🏽

    A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

    Step into your light son🙌🏽 @kasseemsdream 📸 @cole_cook 👀

    A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

    I feel at home & at peace 🙏🏽

    A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

    FUTURE !!!!!

    A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

    All five of Swizzy’s kids

    😄

    A post shared by Mashonda (@mashondatifrere) on

    Making memories. #summer2018 #travelher06

    A post shared by Mashonda (@mashondatifrere) on

    In love with my coverup made by my beautiful friend @alexisphifer x @shopathreads ❣️

    A post shared by Mashonda (@mashondatifrere) on

    Fun Fact: Mashonda’s coverup is by Kanye West’s former fianceé Alexis Phifer!

