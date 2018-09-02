Hue-Hating Hazel-E Says Her New Caucasian Look Makes Her More ‘Expensive’

👩🏼‍✈️ A post shared by Hazel-E (@hazelebaby) on Aug 31, 2018 at 11:51am PDT

Hazel-E has made a whole career out of bashing Black women to make herself feel better — yet it still hasn’t paid off. The reality star, and former Katt Williams lover, posted a barely recognizable photo of herself on Instagram, writing,

They say I look like a White Woman…maybe it’s because I look expensive bi***

Iyanla definitely needs to fix her life again if she’s still equating “expensive” to “Whiteness”.

Not even being funny but was Hazel E suffering from self hate…so she lashed out on dark skin women cause she turned herself into a white woman pic.twitter.com/pNfMc4oWOH — Keyz Doinwell (@Kea95710626) March 16, 2018

Whew chile, the self hate.