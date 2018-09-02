Hue-Hating Hazel-E Says Her New Caucasian Look Makes Her More ‘Expensive’

- By Bossip Staff
👩🏼‍✈️

A post shared by Hazel-E (@hazelebaby) on

Hazel-E has made a whole career out of bashing Black women to make herself feel better — yet it still hasn’t paid off. The reality star, and former Katt Williams lover, posted a barely recognizable photo of herself on Instagram, writing,

They say I look like a White Woman…maybe it’s because I look expensive bi***

#HazelE says she looks expensive 👀👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Iyanla definitely needs to fix her life again if she’s still equating “expensive” to “Whiteness”.

Whew chile, the self hate.

