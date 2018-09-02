Random Ridiculousness: Woman Admits To Fatally Poisoning ‘Unfaithful’ Husband With Eye Drops

Woman Charged With Murder After Poisoning Husband With Eye Drops

A South Carolina woman was charged with murder after admitting to poisoning her “unfaithful” husband with eye drops, according to officials.

52-year-old Lana Clayton was booked on Friday after an autopsy uncovered a high amount of tetrahydrozoline in her husband’s body. The chemical is found in over-the-counter drops, such as Visine, and reduces redness by restricting blood vessels. However, when that same substance is swallowed, it acts as a neurotoxin and attacks the nervous system.

The York County Sherriff’s office say that Clayton admitted to spiking her husband’s water with eye drops over a three day span, between July 19 and 21.

Steven Clayton, 64, was found dead in their home on July 21 and appeared he had fallen down the stairs. His funeral was held in the home’s back yard on August 4, before the autopsy results revealed the cause of death, according to WSOC-TV in Charlotte.

Lana posted a comment on what appears to be her Facebook page back in March 2010, which might provide some insight as to why she would poison her husband. “My husband is not a drunk he had an affair. However, he is the father of my children and my kids look at my Facebook. Soooo. I do appreciate the support though” she allegedly posted.

She had already started legal action concerning the estate, which included the couple’s $800,000 home and a lot next door to the home worth nearly $400,000, the Herald reported.

Neighbor Ken Sanford told the Rock Hill, S.C., Herald that “seemed like a sweet lady,” and “Steven was very proud of her accomplishments,” adding that he was stunned by the turn of events.

Lana Clayton was also charged with unlawful malicious tampering of food–and because she is charged with murder, she will not be released on bond.

She has no prior criminal record in South Carolina, according to reports from the Herald.