Poor Thang: Offset’s Baby Mama Shya L’amour Is UPSET He EXCLUDED Their Daughter’s Name From His Tattoo Collection

Offset’s Baby Mama Mad After He Claimed To Tattoo “All” Of His Kid’s Names, And Forgot Their Daughter’s Name

Remember when she introduced you to the mother of Offset’s daughter, Shya L’amour?

Well, usually Shya doesn’t like to talk about her baby daddy much, but she had a moment recently. In a video she posted and deleted, Shya basically calls Offset a liar after he volunteered to fans that he has “all” his kids names tattooed onto his body. The video went up after Offset flashed a fresh “Kulture” etch on the side of his face.

Shya says Offset is full of sh-t. He has 3 out of 4 of his kids names tattooed, and not their daughter’s name, Kalea. The last tattoo he flashed was the birthday of his son.

Here is the video, grabbed by an IG account after Shya deleted it.

Hmmm, what kind of friction do you believe is going on between these two?? Seems like there’s a lot more behind Shy L’amour’s outburst.

Anywho, the parents share a beautiful 3 year old named Kalea. Hit the flip to see more of their adorable seed with her mama.