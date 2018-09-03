BBLU: #OTRII Brought Out The Miami BADDIES — Trina, Brianna Perry, Yung Miami And Keyshia Ka’oir! [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
Courtesy/Photo shot by Christian J. Google

Seen On The Scene: #OTRII Miami

Jay-Z and Beyonce let Dade County women shine on their Miami show, most of their opening acts were women rappers from the area. Brianna Perry, City Girls’ Yung Miami and Trina all rocked the crowd.

A͟ M͟O͟M͟E͟N͟T͟ !!!!!! 😍😍😍 📷 :: @googleishuman

A post shared by Brianna Perry (@briannaperry) on

Major kudos to Brianna Perry. Not only is she looking GREAT, she also opened up for Beyoncé and Jigga with her new single “Slow Dance” that features Blocboy JB. She was the only opener that has a big record that isn’t on the radio. Caresha aka Yung Miami also performed her City Girl’s hits, despite her other half having to do time.

Keyshia Ka’ior was there holding her man down, he also opened for Hov and Bey…

On The RUN❣️

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

Hit the flip for more photos from Miama’s OTR openers. Oh and did we mention Ms. Keyshia Ka’ior showed ALL THE WAY OUT with her outfit on IG??? Hit the flip to see…

 

ON GOD 🙏🏽

A post shared by Brianna Perry (@briannaperry) on

 

I do what I do & I ain’t neva doin no basic shit❣️

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

U know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation❣️

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

Fuck you❣️

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

Miami !!! I’m going on stage now !!!! #OTR2 #TOUR #MIAMI ! FATHER OF ASAHD !!!

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

 

