BBLU: #OTRII Brought Out The Miami BADDIES — Trina, Brianna Perry, Yung Miami And Keyshia Ka’oir! [Photos]

Seen On The Scene: #OTRII Miami

Jay-Z and Beyonce let Dade County women shine on their Miami show, most of their opening acts were women rappers from the area. Brianna Perry, City Girls’ Yung Miami and Trina all rocked the crowd.

Major kudos to Brianna Perry. Not only is she looking GREAT, she also opened up for Beyoncé and Jigga with her new single “Slow Dance” that features Blocboy JB. She was the only opener that has a big record that isn’t on the radio. Caresha aka Yung Miami also performed her City Girl’s hits, despite her other half having to do time.

Keyshia Ka’ior was there holding her man down, he also opened for Hov and Bey…

On The RUN❣️ A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on Aug 31, 2018 at 4:25pm PDT

