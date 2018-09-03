SMH: Man Opens Fire Before Ice Cube Concert After Being Told He Couldn’t Buy A Ticket

Man Opens Fire, Gets Shot By Police Before Ice Cub Concert

A shooting reportedly occurred on Sunday in Del Mar, California during the final lap of a horse race. Ice Cube was set to take the stage shortly thereafter the incident occurred.

According to reports from TMZ, police were called to the Del Mar Fairgrounds after shots rang out near the large crowd and caused a panic. The initial shots appeared to go off near the venue’s racetrack, and in footage below, TVG announcers covering the race can be heard screaming out “gunfire” live on air.

Crazy audio from TVG of possible gunfire at @DelMarRacing. @10News is en route for coverage. Scary. pic.twitter.com/edz17sstzq — Ben Higgins (@BenHigginsSD) September 3, 2018

Police say that the suspect showed up at the track and went to will call inquiring about tickets, but the show was already sold out. When he was told there were no tickets remaining for the concert an argument followed and he ended up firing several shots into the crowd. Officers responded and returned fire, and the suspect was then transported to a local hospital.

The shooting reportedly went down before Ice Cube ever took the stage, and the concert still went on that night as planned. Local outlets cited witnesses first-hand reports, who said that a man who was waiting to get inside for the concert pulled out a gun and fired 3 rounds into the air. He was subdued by nearby officers with a taser at first, but that was reportedly not enough to stop him, and he was subsequently shot.

The situation has been contained. The concert is moving forward as planned. — Del Mar Racetrack (@DelMarRacing) September 3, 2018

CBS8 says witnesses believed the man to be dead.

Cops say that his condition is unknown and no one else at the event was injured.