InsecureHBO Kendrick Sampson Explains What’s REALLY Going On Between Issa & Maybe-Bae Nathan

Kendrick Sampson Speaks On “Insecure”

The man playing Issa’s new love interest on Insecure is breaking down their relationship.

If you tuned in to Insecure episode 4, then you saw Issa go on an impromptu date with Nathan a.k.a. “Nanceford” who convinced her to lose her inhibitions and skinny dip at her old house.

And if you thought Issa and “Nanceford’s” little date was just something fun to do, you might be wrong. According to Kendrick Sampson who plays Nathan, Issa and her new maybe-boo actually have a shot.

“Where she lacks he has, where he lacks she has. They kind of fill each other’s holes,” Kendrick told Tv Guide. “He needs a guide, someone to help him understand LA and get acclimated. She needs someone who knows what he wants to do. They’re very open with each other in a way they haven’t been with anyone else, and they bring this sense of adventure out of each other.”

Bye Daniel! Do YOU think Issa and Nathan will work out???

