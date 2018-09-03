No Rolex Zone: Rae Sremmurd’s San Fernando Home Robbed Of A Safe, Security Guard Pistol Whipped

Rae Sremmurd Home Robbed

Rae Sremmurd Clan is somethin’ to f**k with if the past week of their lives are any evidence.

Just days after Swae Lee’s mouth was bloodied badly by a flying cell phone that a fan threw on stage, the raucous rap stars have taken another L.

According to TMZ, the duo’s San Fernando home was robbed and their bodyguard was violently attacked and pistol whipped.

Early Saturday morning at around 4:30 AM, men in ski masks entered the home, went upside the security’s head, and ran off with an entire safe. There is no word on what exactly was in there, but it’s safe to assume that it wasn’t a collection of Treasure Trolls.

Swae Lee dodged further potentially injury because he wasn’t home, Slim Jxmmi, however, was in the house at the time of the incident, but went unharmed.

Over the past couple weeks Wiz Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Christina Milian, Yasiel Puig and John Mayer have all been robbed or had attempts made against them.

Like we said, worst. Week. Ever.