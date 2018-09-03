Nicki Minaj Braves Nip Slip To Close Made In America Festival Day Two

Pusha T, Alessia Cara, Miguel, Diplo & More Perform At Philadelphia Music Festival

Nicki Minaj didn’t let repeated nip slips stop her from putting on an energetic show to close the Made In America festival Sunday night.

The rapper’s choice of outfit, an extremely low cut leopard print dress that skimmed her bottom and gave fans Pebbles Flintstone vibes, could barely contain her famed chest and behind. She later used her hair to cover her chest after admitting that she’d given fans an eyeful.

However, the Queens rapper, who just dropped her new album, “Queen,” didn’t let her wardrobe malfunction stop her from putting on a show-stopping set, twerking on her set furniture and writhing on stage with her backup dancers as she made her way through songs like “Truffle Butter,” “Did It On ‘Em,” and “Moment For Life.”

Nicki later brought out Tekashi69 for their single, “Fefe,” A$AP Ferg for “Plain Jane,” and Lil Uzi Vert for their song, “The Way Life Goes.”

But Nicki couldn’t miss the opportunity to take a few shots at her fellow rappers – as well as possibly her ex, Meek Mill, who, along with an unidentified female companion, watched her set from a VIP riser.

“Who you think is the biggest c*cks*ck** of the industry right now?” Nicki asked the crowd. “Who do you think is the biggest d*ck of the industry right now? I wrote a song about it!” before she launched into “Barbie Dreams.”

Nicki’s headlining performance came after her artists like Miguel, Alessia Cara, Pusha T and Diplo took the stage on the Ben Franklin Memorial Highway. Kendrick Lamar thrilled the more than 100,000 string crowd with his 45-minute set, breezing through hits like “B*tch Don’t Kill My Vibe,” “Humble,” and “King Kunta.”

Backstage, BOSSIP spotted several celebs at the McDonald’s VIP lounge sampling its new glazed tenders, including actor Jesse Metcalfe, his girlfriend Cara Santana and performer Alessia Cara.

Hit the flip for more pics from Made In America’s Day Two: