Still Winning: Colin Kaepernick Named The Face Of Nike’s “Just Do It” Campaign

The Athlete And Activist Commemorates An Important Motto

Colin Kaepernick is not letting some hatin’ organization keep him down. The athlete and activist just got picked for a new campaign that will further solidify his icon status.

According to ESPN, Kaep will be one of the faces for a new Nike campaign commemorating the 30th anniversary of the brand’s famous “Just Do It” motto.

Colin shared the news on social media Monday afternoon and it features the message: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

No slogan seems more fitting.

Colin currently remains unsigned with an NFL team and he believes it’s due to his protest against racial injustice. He’s currently suing the NFL for colluding to keep him out of the league. It was recently announced that Colin’s case will not be dismissed and the NFL has to prove in detail that they did not conspire to keep Kaep unsigned.

If the arbitrator Stephen Burbank concludes that 14 or more franchises tried to keep Kaep from the league, then the NFLPA could possibly render the collective bargaining agreement null and void. This could result in better working conditions for players, more money and other important benefits. With Kaep’s current Nike deal, a court win could be the cherry on top.

Until then, Kaep will be giving us visuals for his “Just Do It” campaign. Gino Fisanotti, Nike’s vice president of brand for North America, said the new campaign is specifically designed for 15 to 17 year olds. “We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward,” Fisanotti said.

Kaepernick has been apart of Nike’s endorsement roster since 2011. It seems like there’s no better time to present his face to the masses once again.