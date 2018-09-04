WELP: Kimmy Cakes Denies Rumors That She Secretly Smashed Drake Behind Kanye’s Back

Not so fast Drake fans…

Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Drake Affair Rumors

Kim Kardashian is clapping back at a nasty rumor surrounding her and a certain OVO rapper. During an interview on Complex’s “Everyday Struggle” Kim’s ex Nick Cannon agreed with host DJ Akademiks that something possibly happened between her and Drizzy Drake which could be a source of contention between him and Kanye.

“I think Drake smashed Kim K,” said DJ Akademiks. “That ain’t that far off of a concept,” said Nick.

According to Kimmy Cakes herself, however, there’s’ no story there because it “never happened.”

“Never happened. End of story,” wrote Kim.

Not only that, if you can remember back when Pusha T and Drake were beefing, Houston Hip-Hop O.G. J Prince stepped in to stop Drake from dropping a response to “The Story Of Adidon” that would’ve “ended careers”, Kanye’s in particular.

Fans speculated that Drizzy might’ve been plotting to tell Kanye allllll about his wife’s bedroom behavior.

“The ingredients was overwhelming. I know for a fact that it would have been bad for Kanye and my man,” said J Prince. “It just wouldn’t be good. It’s beyond music at that point. It’s going to affect the livelihood. It’s going to interfere with his whole lifestyle from that moment.”

WELP!

Some people STILL aren’t quite convinced that a Drizzy/Kim K hookup never happened, hit the flip to see why.