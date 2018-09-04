Stay Mad: Colin Kaepernick’s New Nike Deal Has No Face Towel Twitter Destroying Their Clothes And It’s Hilarious

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Colin Kaepernick Makes MAGAs Mad

Well, this was quite the blow to the NFL, wasn’t it? On Labor Day of all days, Nike revealed its brand new frontman, Colin Kaepernick, who will be the face of Nike’s Just Do It 30th anniversary campaign. Apparently, Nike had Kaep on its roster years ago and kept him around, then kept paying him even when he didn’t have an NFL job and now they’ve made him the front man for the brand. We should expect apparel, shoes and a whole campaign centered around the activist.

This has made the dusty deplorables and MAGAs across the country very angry. So angry that they’re *snicker* getting scissors and *snicker* cutting up *snicker* their own damn clothes! LMAOOOOOO

Wait til Brenda finds out…. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gVvUdZf1kB — I Miss My Old Account (@LoveThePuck) September 4, 2018

So you know what we have to do…make fun of these losers! So without further ado, let’s laugh at Clap On The 1 and 3 Twitter’s responses and enjoy our Tuesday.