Teairra Mari’s Dirty Dog Boo, Akbar Is A Wannabe Pimp Who’s Getting Dragged With The Rest Of His Concubines

Teairra Mari’s Drama Hits Full Throttle

We thought last week was crazy when Teairra Mari learned that her boo Akbar had a whole a$$ other roster of side women in addition to her being his main boo. Things only got wilder this week as we learned that his side situation is happily his side situation and mad at Teairra for not accepting her role and joining the roster.

What?

That’s right, Teairra and Paris got run up on because the singer wants to be Akbar’s one and only. Add on to the fact that Akbar thinks he’s Superfly and telling women he invests in them and builds them up, we’re looking at a whole a$$ cluster*** of a situation.

So what is Teairra to do? Well, she needs to peace out, but as we see next week, she only heightens the drama. In the meantime, Twitter is in full on hate of Akbar.

He’s getting dragged to the pit of hell and he deserves it. Take a look at the worst Akbar slander on the net.