LHHH: Messy Ray J, Lyrica’s Pregnancy Announcement And A1’s Table Jump Melted The Hell Out Of Twitter

Ray J Started A Messy Fight That Blew Up Twitter

We knew this was bound to happen. Lyrica and A1 had themselves a nice dinner party with the hopes of announcing their pregnancy, but things went left and we have to blame Ray J. He invited Safaree because he wanted to clear the air and that only led to big drama. A1 and Safaree had a tense face off…from 20 feet away on opposite ends of a very large table. Everyone spent the whole hour of the show waiting for the big fight and we got a split second of A1 jumping on the table coming after Safaree before cutting to the credits.

It was all enough, though.

Ray J’s reactions, Safaree refusing to say if he did or didn’t smash Lyrica, Lyrica losing it on everyone, all came together for one of the messiest moments of the season and one we’ve been dying to see.

This was pure comedy…