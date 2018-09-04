Love & Hip Hop Hollywood Ep.7: Teairra Mari Is Attacked By Akbar’s Stable & A1 Attacks Safaree [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 9

(VH1 Love & Hip Hop Hollywood)

Last night on #LHHH, Lyrica & A1 decided to tell their friends about having a baby, but it went sour real quick like when Scaff showed up. Also, Teairra Mari & Paris were attacked by Akbar’s womens (One Of Them Is Uber-Sweaty Under The Pits Too) for trying to get out of the relationship with the…”pimp.”

Turn the pages for the fades and more…

    Continue Slideshow

    Video Link & Embed Code
    Link:     https://bossip.com/1665516/love-hip-hop-hollywood-ep-7-teairra-mari-is-attacked-by-akbars-stable-a1-attacks-safaree-video/
    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: Entertainment, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus