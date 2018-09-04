Complexion For The Protection: Demi Lovato’s Attention Slore Drug Dealer Will NOT Be Investigated

Demi Lovato’s Drug Dealer Scot-Free

The white man who admitted on camera that he sold Demi Lovato the drugs that damn near killed her won’t face any consequences.

Meanwhile, our fathers, mothers, uncles, cousins, brothers, sisters are in prison for DUMB long over a lil’ weed, but we digress.

According to TMZ, the LAPD will not be looking into Brandon Johnson as a party responsible for Demi’s overdose nor as a drug dealer in general.

The cops categorize an overdose as a medical emergency that is self-inflicted. Which means despite telling the entire world that he gave Demi the “aftermarket” pills, he’s free from any responsibility.

‘Merica.