Lil Wayne & Nicki getting old as shit pic.twitter.com/2FrX2RTpR5 — KEVJ 🐲 (@kaayisforKUSH) September 2, 2018

Hilarious Tweets & Memes From Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend 2018 gave us hilarious holiday mess kicked off by Queen ‘Retha’s spectacular homegoing celebration that set the tone for all kinds of Black Twitter shenanigans during the 4-day workless extravaganza.

Peep the funniest tweets, memes and everything else from Labor Day weekend on the flip.