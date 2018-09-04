Boob Baring Barb: Nicki Minaj Explains Her Double Nip Slips At ‘Made In America’ Festival
Nicki Minaj is explaining what happened during Philadelphia’s “Made In America” music festival when she accidentally exposed her breast. As previously reported Onika closed out the show and accidentally bared BOTH of her Barbie boobs to the crowd.
According to Nicki, the mix-up happened when her team put the wrong pasties on her breasts and she quickly realized that the nipple covering stickers were see-through.
WELP! Mind you people are speculating that Nicki popped out of her dress on purpose…
There’s also a video of Nicki laughing off the crowd seeing her bare breasts during her performance.
Poor Onika, right? She clearly was trying to put on a great performance but her dress just wouldn’t cooperate.
