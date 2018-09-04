Boob Baring Barb: Nicki Minaj Explains Her Double Nip Slips At ‘Made In America’ Festival

Whoops!

Nicki Minaj Explains “Made In America” Nip Slip

Nicki Minaj is explaining what happened during Philadelphia’s “Made In America” music festival when she accidentally exposed her breast. As previously reported Onika closed out the show and accidentally bared BOTH of her Barbie boobs to the crowd.

According to Nicki, the mix-up happened when her team put the wrong pasties on her breasts and she quickly realized that the nipple covering stickers were see-through.

They put on see thru pasties on me while heading to stage. I just KNEW they were my normal (non see through ones) chile… ummmm they were not! 😩 https://t.co/8m4Cxiqtzp — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) September 3, 2018

WELP! Mind you people are speculating that Nicki popped out of her dress on purpose…

There’s also a video of Nicki laughing off the crowd seeing her bare breasts during her performance.

nicki not giving a fuck IS ICONIC 😂 #NickiXMadeInAmerica pic.twitter.com/qXAmVGQeqg — QUEEN (@HARDWHlTE) September 3, 2018

Poor Onika, right? She clearly was trying to put on a great performance but her dress just wouldn’t cooperate.

