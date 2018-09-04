Tiny, Get The Strap: Thirsty Female Rapper Is Exposing Just Brittany — For Allegedly Letting T.I. Smash Her To Smithereens!

Just Brittany Allegedly Slept With T.I., Chris Brown, Stevie J. And More According To Rival Rapper Nessacary

There’s some rapper beef brewing down in Houston, between anxious to be famous “Love and Hip Hop” star Just Brittany and a local act named Nessacary. Nessacary just released diss record, allegedly EXPOSING Just Brittany for making it clap on multiple rappers when she used to be a stripper and she names NAMES!

T.I., Chris Brown, Stevie J., Rick Ross, Baby (Cash Money), Wayne AND DRAKE.

“Brittany will do anything for a picture, just to prove to instagram she was with ya. So since she wanna lie and say you ain’t f-cking for fame…come on now I’m about to name names. Back in High Rollers when this b_tch used to strip, went to Hotel Derek, let T.I. hit.”

Here is the diss…

Welp! The accusations sound like they’re old, since Just Brittany has been out of the strip club for a few years now. Are you even SHOCKED by any of this??? Meanwhile Nessacary claims Just Brittany drives a “bucket”, but she was in a Bentley just a few weeks ago.

Hit the flip to see how JB is responding to this “diss” song.