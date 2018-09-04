Yeezus Just Rose Again: Kanye Might Be In Negotiations To Creative Direct The 2018 Pornhub Awards

Could Kanye Be The Creative Director For The Pornhub Awards?

Kanye West‘s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was memorable for a lot of reasons, but one of them just might have landed him another opportunity to venture into some completely new creative territory.

According to reports from Page Six, Pornhub–which is the the adult streaming website Kanye gave a shoutout to when he appeared on the late night talk show last month–has been negotiating to have Ye act as the creative director for their first-ever Pornhub Awards this Thursday, September 6.

Sources reportedly told the site, “There are some insane negotiations going on” with the rapper to be the 2018 Pornhub Awards’ creative director–but there aren’t many other concrete details available at the moment. But for anyone who knows Kanye and his quest for conquering everything creatively, this job sounds like something the Chicago native would be 100% down for–especially considering his recent praise of the company.

The producer’s connection to Pornhub began after Kimmel asked if getting married and having a daughter had changed the way he thought about women. To this question, Ye responded, “Nah, I still look at Pornhub.”

A few days after his glowing endorsement, the streaming site gave Kanye a lifetime premium Pornhub membership. “We want to extend our appreciation to a Mr. @kanyewest for his loyalty to us over the years,” reads a tweet from Pornhub’s Twitter account. “A gift in the form of a free lifetime premium membership. Here’s to you, Ye.”

Kanye has yet to speak on the rumor that he’s involved in the production of this awards show, but seeing as it’s happening in a couple days, we’ll find out soon enough. The 2018 Pornhub Awards, which will be hosted by adult actress Asa Akira, are all set to take place at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles this coming Thursday. It will be streamed via Pornhub’s website.