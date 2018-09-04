Thank Nick Cannon: Meet DC Young Fly’s “Wild ‘N Out” Swirlfriend Ms. Jacky Oh…And Their PRECIOUS Comedy Seed

DC Young Fly’s Swirl Family Is Precious

Nick Cannon might deserve the boss of the year award!

Wild ‘N Out not only helped pay off a house for DC Young Fly’s mama, but it brought him together with the mother of his precious baby girl! A few years back, we assume sparks flew between on set and they couldn’t wait to have a comedy seed (unless another story comes out).

But for folks who knew they were coupled up, Miss Jacky Oh and DC had an adorable moment on recent episode of Wild ‘N Out:

Awww, how sweet!! Hit the flip for more of Ms. Jacky Oh, DC and their swirl family.