Thank Nick Cannon: Meet DC Young Fly’s “Wild ‘N Out” Swirlfriend Ms. Jacky Oh…And Their PRECIOUS Comedy Seed
DC Young Fly’s Swirl Family Is Precious
Nick Cannon might deserve the boss of the year award!
Wild ‘N Out not only helped pay off a house for DC Young Fly’s mama, but it brought him together with the mother of his precious baby girl! A few years back, we assume sparks flew between on set and they couldn’t wait to have a comedy seed (unless another story comes out).
But for folks who knew they were coupled up, Miss Jacky Oh and DC had an adorable moment on recent episode of Wild ‘N Out:
Awww, how sweet!! Hit the flip for more of Ms. Jacky Oh, DC and their swirl family.
It’s amazing being a mother. People see the very surface level of what it takes to be a mom . They’re not up with u at 4 am tired as all get out making a bottle rocking baby back to sleep, or rushing out the door making sure u have diapers, wipes, snacks, extra clothes, baba, and more all for a quick trip down the street . Or putting yourself on the back burner- nails and hair looking insane bc u know yo child will NOT sit still in nobodies salon. Or dealing with temper tantrums in the middle of crowded places and everyone’s staring at u and u have to cut them with your eyes advising them to look tf away 🤗 Or running an errand real quick & daddy calls every 2 seconds having a damn panic attack not knowing how to make oatmeal [the just add water kind ] or where the bottles are at [that have been in the EXACT same place for years] LOL- I can go on and on about the mini struggles us mamas go through on a DAILY, but none of us would trade it for the WORLD because the simplest things send our hearts into flutters & no greater feeling then your baby hugging u so hard , filling u with so much love ! There’s beauty in the madness & I salute all parents , & those who fill in for parents. It’s the toughest -most rewarding job in life & I praise Jesus for the opportunity to experience this forever type of love ❤️ [#iFeltLikeTalkingTodayLol] [#IcriedWritingThis] [#IbeEmotionalTalkingBoutMyBaby] [Tag an Amazing parent 👇🏼] [comment a 🙋🏽♀️if u relate!! ]