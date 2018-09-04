Some Eat Your Wheaties Preciousness: Ciara And Her Kiddos Celebrate Russell Wilson’s Cereal Box Celebrity

Russell Wilson Gets His Own Wheaties Box

The Wilson family continues to level up!

Russell Wilson just earned iconic Wheaties box status and Ciara posted a precious video with their kiddos to celebrate the monumental event.

How cute was that? That lil Future has so much charisma and you can tell Sienna is pretty spunky too. Beautiful family riiiight. Ciara spent the weekend back in her hometown of Atlanta where she took part in honoring Janet Jackson at the BMI awards. Hit the flip for more moments.