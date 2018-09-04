Princess Love & Ray J Bring Baby Melody Love Norwood To Atlanta’s Pure Heat Community Festival
Princess Love And Ray J, Demetria McKinney & Milan Christopher Attend Atlanta’s Pure Heat Community Festival
Atlanta’s 7th annual Pure Heat Community Festival also known as a free “day of unity”, took place this weekend at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. This year’s festival included special award presentations to Ray J Norwood who was given the Humanitarian Award with his daughter Melody Norwood and wife Princess Love by his side.
V103 Atlanta host, Miss Sophia was given the Legacy Award….
singer/actress Demetria McKinney was also given the Humanitarian Award…
and rapper/TV Personality Milan Christopher was given the IMPACT Award.
The free cultural event is equipped with market and food vendors, live celebrity and local performers, entertainment, educational forums, prizes & giveaways all designed to bring together the spirit of community, pride, and vision. In partnership with The Vision Community Foundation, a portion of proceeds from the weekend’s festivities are used to benefit homeless LGBT youth and those infected/affected with HIV/AIDS.
This year the event was hosted by Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen III, Rashad Burgess and Melissa “DJ M” Scott and featured live performances by Bre-Z (“Empire”),
Akbar V, D Woods and Shanell, Estelita, Trent Crews and more.
2017 festival honoree actress Amiyah Scott returned to encourage fans to tune-into “Star” season 3 on Fox.
Additional notable VIP’s in attendance included Sonja Norwood, Dr. Heavenly, Shekinah Anderson, Kore Stacks, Trinity Kardashian-Bonet and more.
More from the Pure Heat community festival on the flip.
Milan Christopher was ecstatic to accept his award after previously being berated with homophobic slurs on social media.
No Words can describe how it feels to have the Mayor & the City of Atlanta to recognize me & giving me the most influential & impactful black lgbt artist award, after having a very trying week of homophobic Slurs & being broken down. Getting this award from my own community in front of over 30,000 people & on Fox News was one of the most amazing experiences & the reason why I will never stop doing what I do. One day as a black openly gay artist maybe @glaad @humanrightscampaign & @lalgbtcenter Vanguard will be more inclusive in recognizing all that I do for the LGBT community & black lgbt in Black culture. But until then I want to thank The Atlanta Pride committee @4evervaughn, the Mayor & the city of Atlanta & all of its LGBT community for this award & such a amazing & humbling experience. This was Something I will never forget! Thank you @pureheatcommunityfestival