Princess Love & Ray J Bring Baby Melody Love Norwood To Atlanta’s Pure Heat Community Festival

Princess Love And Ray J, Demetria McKinney & Milan Christopher Attend Atlanta’s Pure Heat Community Festival

Atlanta’s 7th annual Pure Heat Community Festival also known as a free “day of unity”, took place this weekend at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. This year’s festival included special award presentations to Ray J Norwood who was given the Humanitarian Award with his daughter Melody Norwood and wife Princess Love by his side.

V103 Atlanta host, Miss Sophia was given the Legacy Award….



singer/actress Demetria McKinney was also given the Humanitarian Award…



and rapper/TV Personality Milan Christopher was given the IMPACT Award.

The free cultural event is equipped with market and food vendors, live celebrity and local performers, entertainment, educational forums, prizes & giveaways all designed to bring together the spirit of community, pride, and vision. In partnership with The Vision Community Foundation, a portion of proceeds from the weekend’s festivities are used to benefit homeless LGBT youth and those infected/affected with HIV/AIDS.

This year the event was hosted by Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen III, Rashad Burgess and Melissa “DJ M” Scott and featured live performances by Bre-Z (“Empire”),

Akbar V, D Woods and Shanell, Estelita, Trent Crews and more.

2017 festival honoree actress Amiyah Scott returned to encourage fans to tune-into “Star” season 3 on Fox.

Additional notable VIP’s in attendance included Sonja Norwood, Dr. Heavenly, Shekinah Anderson, Kore Stacks, Trinity Kardashian-Bonet and more.

