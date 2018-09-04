F.U.B.U: Issa Rae Tells Glamour Magazine Sometimes The White Writers For “Insecure” Have No Idea What’s Going On

Issa Rae Says She’d Never Be Able To Do Show With Mostly White Staff

Issa Rae is on the cover of the October issue of Glamour Magazine and she is getting really really real in the issue. Check out some excerpts below:

On Being Herself:

“All I know is who I am,” Issa Rae tells Glamour. “At the end of the day, all I know is my intentions, and no matter what you take out of context, no matter what pictures you post, I know that I am aligned with. I know what my truth is.”

On Having A Mostly Black Staff:

“I could never do this show and have a predominantly white staff,” she says, attributing the show’s authenticity to her team’s personal experiences. “Sometimes the white writers will be like, ‘I didn’t even know what that line meant until I watched the show,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s OK. There are some things that are just for us.’”

On The Obamas Watching “Insecure”:

In that same way, Rae recalls talking about the show with Michelle Obama. “I was like, ‘You really watch it?’ She was like, “Yes. Sasha and Malia put me on to it.’” Rae, like many, misses the Obama administration. “It bums me out that I will never have that feeling again of the First Family fucking with us so hard and getting us. If Melania said that to me, I would be like, ‘Well, I guess it’s canceled. We’re not making this show. It’s not ours anymore.’”

On Her Upcoming Project Focusing On A Bi-Sexual Black Male Character:

Beyond Insecure, Rae’s partnership with HBO is expanding. She is producing a show for the network, called Him or Her, about the dating life of a bisexual black male comedian. The announcement was met with backlash in the black community, which historically has difficult relationship with homosexuality. Rae was disappointed by the blowback. “[Being queer] is the experience of lots of black men, and it’s like, ‘Why would you try to prevent that story from being told? Who are you to tell him that his story isn’t valid.” Despite the criticisms, Rae has learned to maintain her calm. She used to fight back more, but now reigns it in. “I just don’t want to give stupidity an energy.”

