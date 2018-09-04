Only In FloRiDa: 5 Pounds Of Marijuana Found In Thrift Store Donation Box

Floridians sure do know how to make headlines.

Sarasota Police are currently on the hunt for an unidentified person who left 2,100 grams of vacuum-sealed marijuana in a thrift store donation box.

WTVT-TV reports:

The Sarasota thrift store workers were sorting clothing donations when they discovered a brown paper bag inside a plastic tote. A Sarasota Police report says an employee noticed the bag early last week but put it aside until Thursday. It says the employee then cut a small hole in the bag and called police.

The 4.7 pounds of weed is worth an estimated $5,400.

One-of-a-kind #donation! @SarasotaPD looking for the person who dropped off 2,100 grams of #marijuana at The Pines Thrift Shop on Orange Ave., Sarasota. The drugs were found inside of this gray plastic tote. pic.twitter.com/YiKypF2XEr — Isabel Mascareñas (@IMascarenas) August 31, 2018

Whoever lost it or donated it by mistake is probably in full panic mode right now.