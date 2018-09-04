Only In FloRiDa: 5 Pounds Of Marijuana Found In Thrift Store Donation Box
By Bossip Staff
Floridians sure do know how to make headlines.
Sarasota Police are currently on the hunt for an unidentified person who left 2,100 grams of vacuum-sealed marijuana in a thrift store donation box.
WTVT-TV reports:
The Sarasota thrift store workers were sorting clothing donations when they discovered a brown paper bag inside a plastic tote. A Sarasota Police report says an employee noticed the bag early last week but put it aside until Thursday. It says the employee then cut a small hole in the bag and called police.
The 4.7 pounds of weed is worth an estimated $5,400.
Whoever lost it or donated it by mistake is probably in full panic mode right now.