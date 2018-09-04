Only In FloRiDa: 5 Pounds Of Marijuana Found In Thrift Store Donation Box

- By Bossip Staff
Getty Images

Floridians sure do know how to make headlines.

Sarasota Police are currently on the hunt for an unidentified person who left 2,100 grams of vacuum-sealed marijuana in a thrift store donation box.

WTVT-TV reports:

The Sarasota thrift store workers were sorting clothing donations when they discovered a brown paper bag inside a plastic tote. A Sarasota Police report says an employee noticed the bag early last week but put it aside until Thursday. It says the employee then cut a small hole in the bag and called police.

The 4.7 pounds of weed is worth an estimated $5,400.

Whoever lost it or donated it by mistake is probably in full panic mode right now.

