Ain’t No Shame, Bih: Geoffrey Owens Speaks About Being “Devastated” By Dusty Trolls From Account-In-Arrears Twitter [Video]

Geoffrey Owens Appears On GMA After Online Job Shaming

The hateful “journalists” at Fox News (and some d-bag who posted his image on social media) thought the public desperately needed to know that former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens was now working a job at Trader Joes.

Apparently being gainfully employed is shameful to the type of folks who read Fox News. Figures.

Today, Geoffrey appeared on Good Morning America to talk about how hurtful the backlash was and what he plans to do going forward.

We can only hope that all this attention leads to something positive for Geoffrey and his family.