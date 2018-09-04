The Audacity: Nicki Minaj Says She Hates Cuddling After Guys Endure Her Marathon Sex

The Rapper Gets Very Specific On How She Likes To Be Pleased

A few weeks ago, Nicki Minaj had the Internet shook when she said she once had sex with an ex ten times in two days.

If that news wasn’t exhausting enough, Nicki went on Ellen this week for the season 16 premiere and she revealed more about her energetic sex life.

Nicki said that if she’s with someone and they haven’t seen each other in a while, then the minimum for getting it on is three times a night.

Now you’d think after that much “exercise” the two parties involved would take a moment to breathe, have a nightcap, or even perhaps cuddle.

But, nah. Nicki wants the guy to dip as soon as the fun is over…or at least get her some food.

Considering the musty, sweat-filled aromas that probably followed the sex marathon, you can’t be mad at Nicki for making the guy bounce. Watch Onika describe the scene and explain the importance of pleasing a woman in the clip below!