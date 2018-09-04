Pizza Pocket Bars: Machine Gun Kelly Unleashed An EPIC Lashing On Eminem & G-Eazy, Leaving Mountain Dew Twitter In SHAMBLES

Rap Devil: MGK AKA Machine Gun Kelly BODIES Eminem And G-Eazy, Twitter Reacts

What’s good Caucasian rap twitter??? There’s an epic beef brewing up between MGK and G-eazy, and Eminem and MGK. It all started getting crazy after MGK annihilated G-Eazy in a Funk Flex freestyle, stating he smashed his famous girlfriend, Halsey.

“Let’s just keep G. Only Eazy I f–k with is E. I seen he’s that his hearing got a hanging earring. I f–ked his girl now he look like this sh-t is overbearing. How dare him. I dare him. Don’t think about comparing. Now turn that frat rap off, I get sick of hearing.”

A few short hours later, G-Eazy wanted smoke — he dropped a diss called “Bad Boy”, calling MGK a clone and BROKE. (Are you still following this??? It gets more complicated.)

THEN…Eminem dropped a surprise album called “Kamikaze” and on a track called “Not Alike”, the Detroit King dragged MGK by his dangling earring for almost a whole verse.

Apparently, MGK and Em’s beef derived from a 2012 tweet when MGK called his teenage daughter Haille “Hot as f-ck”. Yikes! Fast forward, Eminem dropped these bars on MGK’s head…

If you wanna come at me with a sub, Machine Gun

And I’m talkin’ to you, but you already know who the f-ck you are, Kelly

I don’t use sublims and sure as f-ck don’t sneak-diss

But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie

I keep on telling motherf-ckers

But just in case you forgot really and need Ja memories

Jarred like strawberry or pineapple, apricot jelly

I respond rarely, but this time Shady ’bout to sound off

Like a f–kin’ cocked semi Glock, demi-god

Let me put a f–king silencer on this little non-threatening blond fairy cornball takin’ shots at me

Welp! It didn’t take long for a response!! MGK went for Em’s jugular in a freestyle a few days later. He dropped his own bars on “Rap Devil” about Em’s “weird” beard and his “corny hats” and taking shots at Em’s age: “Knees weak of old age / The real Slim Shady can’t stand up.”

Oh yea, and did we mention G-Eazy caught a bullet at the end???? He teases G-Eazy AGAIN for smashing his girl. SMH.

People are saying MGK hands down WON the beef!!! This has left their fans in disarray and the reaction are hilarious!!

Live Footage of Eminem, MGK and G – Eazy. pic.twitter.com/YxoU7TOMt6 — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) September 4, 2018

