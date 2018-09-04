Three Snaps* Hated Ittt: Aretha Franklin’s Family Had This To Say About Rev. Jasper Williams’ Long-Winded Eulogy

Aretha Franklin’s Family Calls Rev. Jasper Williams’ Eulogy ‘Offensive And Distasteful’

Just like the millions of people watching Aretha Franklin’s farewell from their couches, the Franklin family feels that Rev. Jasper Williams‘ eulogy was way too offensive and high key disrespectful.

The late Queen of Soul’s nephew, Vaughn Franklin, released a statement on behalf of the entire family saying, “Rev. Jasper Williams spent more than 50 minutes speaking and at no time did he properly eulogize her.” He added that the eulogy “caught the entire family off guard.”

My aunt did not ask Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr. to eulogize her before she passed away because dying is a topic that she never discussed with anyone. Our family asked Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr. to perform the eulogy because he eulogized our grandfather (Rev. C. L. Franklin), my aunt (Erma Franklin) and my uncle (Cecil Franklin). However, there were several people that my aunt admired that would have been outstanding individuals to deliver her eulogy including Dr. William J. Barber, Rev. Al Sharpton, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Rev. James Holley and Pastor E.L. Branch. We feel that Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr. used this platform to push his negative agenda, which as a family, we do not agree with.

Rev. Williams spent nearly an hour bashing Black folks and talking about hella other things that had nothing to do with Aretha. Meanwhile, the other pastor in attendance, Bishop Charles Ellis, is still getting flak for pressing all up on Ariana Grande.

Jesus, be a fence.