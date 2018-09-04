Issa’s Bae? “Insecure” Star’s Encounter With 3 Psychics Reveals She’s Got Babies On The Brain And May Have A Boo Thang [VIDEO]

“Insecure” Actress Issa Rae Has Revealing Readings With Tarot Card Reader, Astrologer And Psychic

One of our faves, Issa Rae is on the cover of the October issue of Glamour Magazine. As part of her interactions with Glamour Issa went on a future telling foray, meeting with three different kinds of “readers” to get a glimpse into her future. Check out those readings below:

It’s interesting to hear Issa speak openly about her concerns about having kids soon. We definitely think she will be an awesome mom if she decides to move forward with those plans. And it sounds like there is someone in the picture but we don’t have any clue who! Do you?

If you were Issa what decision would you make?