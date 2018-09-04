Labor Day Parade Baes: Here Were The Most Stunning West Indian Cakes To Grace Eastern Parkway This Weekend

Labor Day Parade In NYC Was A BEAUTIFUL Sight

Every (Black) New Yorker knows that Labor Day in NYC means the West Indian Day Parade is about to POP off. Get your feathers and your flags ready because ALL of the finest women on the West Indies are about to gather on Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway.

This year, this group of Haiti-representing ladies showed out. They’re actually part of the cast for BET’s upcoming series “Hustle In Brooklyn”. Alicia Gooding, Azia and Diana Mahogany.

😍Y’all Did That 🇭🇹 @dannyduces_ A post shared by FlyyyTattedSky (@flyyytattedsky) on Sep 4, 2018 at 9:39am PDT

