Bad & Blerdy: Meet The Geeky Delicious Cosplay Baes Who Wowed Dragon Con 2018
Baddest Cosplay Baes Of Dragon Con 2018
Blerdy baes flooded Atlanta’s epic GEEKtravaganza Dragon Con and slayyyed in dazzling costumes while proving once again that Black women cosplay too and do it better than anyone else in the ever-growing nerdiverse.
Tfw you have to take on the mantle of black panther cuz your brother dissolved into the aether lol. . . Soooooo today I finally was able to wear my personally designed Shuri black panther suit today!! It lights up too, but they’re off for now. I’ll show em later >_< I took a lot of inspiration from the comic book version of her as well as both of T’Challas suits from Civil War and Black Panther ^_^. Swipe left for the sketch!! I may do a side by side once I have better pictures too. I’m legit hyped about it! . . . . I have a lot of people to thank for this! I had a lot of help from friends and supporters and wouldn’t be able to have completed this without their help. . . Huge shoutout to @parallellifestudios and @naythero for this BOMB ASS fabric! It’s screen accurate and looks so legit!! Also big thanks to mah hubby, who installed the lights in the suit (not shown yet). Alsooooo thanks to @warrstrike and @jedibugs for getting these 3d printed pieces right for me to attach to my suit ♥️ . Hair by @danahairislife . . . Ok ok more DragonCon now. . . . Hashtags: #blackcosplay #blackpanther #blackpanthercosplay #tchalla #wakanadaforever #dragoncon2018 #shuri #shuricosplay
Peep the baddest and blerdiest Cosplay baes from Dragon Con 2018 on the flip.
I AM MILEENA! (From mortal Kombat! Swipe to get to mid-twerk Mileena . . . . . #dragoncon #dragoncon2018 #nerd #nerds #nerdygirl #sexynerd #blacknerd #comics #comicbook #dc #dccomics #marvel #marvellegends #mortalkombat #tekken #guessmycostume #Mileena #mileenacosplay #mileenamortalkombat #mileenamkx #mileenamk
So I got to wear my contacts for about 2 hours. One of my lenses was defective and I had pain in one of my eyes for the next day or two. I wouldn’t recommend the company @spooky_eyes for contacts. I reached out to them but 🤷🏽♀️. Does everyone have any good recommendations on where to get lenses? Comic-Con is around the corner so I need them ASAP. Sad I couldn’t get any photos with the complete look but there always next time. #contacts #cosplay #lenses #contactlens #colorlenses #crazylense
(Swipe ⬅) Day 1 look for Dragon Con! I only have these bad quality photos, forgot to take better ones 😔 Wore my dragon duster since it's dragon con, and tried another make up look from @tigermomdragonlady, hehe 🐉❤ #dcon #dragoncon2018 #dragoncon #day1 #ootd #ootn #fashion #looks #allblack #goth #punk #makeupinspo #chinese #duster #sheer #satin #dragon #embroidery #dollskill #redcontacts #uniqso #thirdeye #redshades #latergram #selfie #badquality #vsco #vscocam #atlantaartist #queer
Come see me tonight at Mini Con (7pm @dadsgarageatl) b4 Black Nerd at 8pm! So excited!!!🎉🎈🎉❤😁😁😁 ・・・ #Repost @dadsgarageatl (@get_repost) ・・・ Tonight at 7pm check out Dad’s Garage as we throw a Mini Con in our lobby featuring artist and cos-players of color like our friend @royaltycosplay See our little con and then head up stairs at 8pm for Black Nerd! #dadsgarage #blacknerd #lobbycon #Repost @royaltycosplay
dragoncon!! was so good!! shoutout to all the great people i ran into this weekend!! there were too many to name but it was great running into so many good people!! . here's a few (of many) highlights! please tag cosplayers if you know them! . . #dragoncon #dragoncon2018 #cosplay #starwars #overwatch #marvel #anakinskywalkercosplay #padmeamidalacosplay #ahsokatanocosplay #bokatancosplay #wariocosplay #waluigicosplay #buckybarnescosplay