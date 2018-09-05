Bad & Blerdy: Meet The Geeky Delicious Cosplay Baes Who Wowed Dragon Con 2018

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Baddest Cosplay Baes Of Dragon Con 2018

Blerdy baes flooded Atlanta’s epic GEEKtravaganza Dragon Con and slayyyed in dazzling costumes while proving once again that Black women cosplay too and do it better than anyone else in the ever-growing nerdiverse.

Tfw you have to take on the mantle of black panther cuz your brother dissolved into the aether lol. . . Soooooo today I finally was able to wear my personally designed Shuri black panther suit today!! It lights up too, but they’re off for now. I’ll show em later >_< I took a lot of inspiration from the comic book version of her as well as both of T’Challas suits from Civil War and Black Panther ^_^. Swipe left for the sketch!! I may do a side by side once I have better pictures too. I’m legit hyped about it! . . . . I have a lot of people to thank for this! I had a lot of help from friends and supporters and wouldn’t be able to have completed this without their help. . . Huge shoutout to @parallellifestudios and @naythero for this BOMB ASS fabric! It’s screen accurate and looks so legit!! Also big thanks to mah hubby, who installed the lights in the suit (not shown yet). Alsooooo thanks to @warrstrike and @jedibugs for getting these 3d printed pieces right for me to attach to my suit ♥️ . Hair by @danahairislife . . . Ok ok more DragonCon now. . . . Hashtags: #blackcosplay #blackpanther #blackpanthercosplay #tchalla #wakanadaforever #dragoncon2018 #shuri #shuricosplay

A post shared by CutiePieSensei (@cutiepiesensei) on

Peep the baddest and blerdiest Cosplay baes from Dragon Con 2018 on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    Just hanging out in the Hyatt!! . . . #storm #xmen #ororomunroe #marvel

    A post shared by Victoria Bane (@vickiebane) on

    #dragoncon2018 #genderbend #lukecage

    A post shared by ezdozit (@bigezdozit) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus