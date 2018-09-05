Bad & Blerdy: Meet The Geeky Delicious Cosplay Baes Who Wowed Dragon Con 2018

Tfw you have to take on the mantle of black panther cuz your brother dissolved into the aether lol. . . Soooooo today I finally was able to wear my personally designed Shuri black panther suit today!! It lights up too, but they’re off for now. I’ll show em later >_< I took a lot of inspiration from the comic book version of her as well as both of T’Challas suits from Civil War and Black Panther ^_^. Swipe left for the sketch!! I may do a side by side once I have better pictures too. I’m legit hyped about it! . . . . I have a lot of people to thank for this! I had a lot of help from friends and supporters and wouldn’t be able to have completed this without their help. . . Huge shoutout to @parallellifestudios and @naythero for this BOMB ASS fabric! It’s screen accurate and looks so legit!! Also big thanks to mah hubby, who installed the lights in the suit (not shown yet). Alsooooo thanks to @warrstrike and @jedibugs for getting these 3d printed pieces right for me to attach to my suit ♥️ . Hair by @danahairislife . . . Ok ok more DragonCon now. . . . Hashtags: #blackcosplay #blackpanther #blackpanthercosplay #tchalla #wakanadaforever #dragoncon2018 #shuri #shuricosplay

A post shared by CutiePieSensei (@cutiepiesensei) on Sep 2, 2018 at 3:18pm PDT