STRAAAIT! Watch This Woman Beg To Pet Safaree’s Almighty Anaconda At The West Indian Day Parade

Safaree Fan Rushes Him At West Indian Day Parade

While the West Indian day parade is usually more of an innocent whining good time, a certain Safaree fan couldn’t contain her excitement for the enormous anaconda carrying rapper.

The Love & Hip Hop star was among nearly 1 million people at Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway that attended the annual West Indian Day Parade celebrating Caribbean culture.

And before Safaree safely boarded a float to get “Strait” to the turn up with revelers…

he was bum-rushed by at least one thirsty fan who BEGGED him to let her stroke his massive man meat.

MA’AM!

Safaree took it all in stride through and watched fans sing along to his new track “Wha Di Bumboclawttt.”

