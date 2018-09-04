Season 10 Beat: Beauty Blogger Makeup Shayla Reveals Her New Collaboration With Colourpop [Video]

Makeup Shayla Debuts New Colourpop Collab

Back in April, Makeup Shayla revealed her first collaboration with Colourpop Cosmetics. Now, only a few months later, she’s back with another collection in celebration of her birthday.

Shayla’s first collab with Colourpop featured her Perception eyeshadow palette along with some highlighters and lip products. This time around with her birthday collaboration, it’s all about the lips! The beauty blogger took to her Youtube page to officially announce her new line and what we can expect.

The Shayla X Colourpop Birthday Collaboration will be available on Friday, September 7th at 10am PST. Prices for all items are as follows:

BIRTHDAY BUNDLE: Lip Bundle + Makeup Bag: $25

Lip Bundle: $16

Graffiti Makeup Bag $12

Drippin’ Ultra Glossy Lip $6

Season 10 Ultra Matte Lipstick $6

Shay Day Ultra Matte Lipstick $6

Check out Shayla’s whole reveal below!