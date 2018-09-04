3-Peat: Bill Cosby’s Hollywood Star Vandalized AGAIN With The Words ‘Serial Rapist’

Bill Cosby’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Vandalized With The Word’s ‘Serial Rapist’

Bill Cosby‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame got vandalized again, and whoever is responsible for it this time made sure to get their message across loud and clear.

The culprit wrote the words “Serial Rapist” on the fallen comedian’s monument just one month after someone else defaced it, writing “rapist” above his name.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is responsible for cleaning the Walk of Fame stars, but with Cosby’s sentencing for felony aggravated assault coming up on Sept. 24 and 25, they may want to keep the cleaning products near by.

Things could get ugly outchea.