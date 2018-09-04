Scot-Free: Anthony Anderson Won’t Be Charged For Alleged Assault Of Woman

Anthony Anderson Will Not Face Charges Connected To Woman’s Alleged Assault

Anthony Anderson is free from the dark cloud of domestic violence that had plagued him over the past month or so.

According to TMZ, Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has announced that the Black-ish actor will not be charged for an attack that was reported by a local woman. She would not cooperate and there isn’t enough evidence to go forward with prosecution without her direct testimony.

Anderson’s rep had this to say:

“It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false.” Adding, “The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

Wild times we’re living in.