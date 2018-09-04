Watch: Blue Ivy Carter Brought In #BeyDay By Pulling A Prank On Her Grandmama Tina

Blue Ivy Carter Pulls An Adorable Prank On Grandmother Tina Lawson

Blue Ivy Carter is only six years old, but she’s smart and clever just like her superstar parents.

While putting her Mama Tina‘s breakfast together, she pulled a funny prank that left her dear grandmother laughing out loud.

“Im gonna dig into my eggs,” Mama Tina says in the Instagram video before scooping out two miniature hands that were hidden in her food. She wanted ham and eggs, but it seems Blue thought it would be funny to feed her grandma “hands and eggs” instead. Just imagine finding tiny, fake body parts in your food when you go to eat it.

“My grandbaby pranked me!!” Mama Tina wrote on IG. Watch the clip above to hear Blue Ivy Carter laugh in the background. Good one, Blue!