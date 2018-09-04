Checks Over Stripes, That’s What He Likes: Drake Disses Kanye West’s Lil Yeezy Sneakers In New French Montana Song

Drake Disses Kanye West’s Yeezy 350 Sneakers In New Song

Drake isn’t about to take his owl talon on Kanye West’s neck anytime soon. The purple demon emoji sender was spotted in Harlem shooting a video with French Montana and it appears that he takes more shots at G.O.O.D. Music’s MAGA mayo-head.

Last week during his WGCI interview, Kanye said that he and Drake would have to patch things up eventually, but it doesn’t appear that that time will be soon…