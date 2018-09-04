Alexa, Play ‘Karma’: Amina Buddafly Blasts Peter Gunz On IG Live For Proposing To His Young GF While He’s Still Married To Her 

Peter Gunz Engaged To His Younger Girlfriend While Still Married To Amina

Sorry Tara. Amina Buddafly and Peter Gunz have gotten themselves in a new love triangle — and once again Peter is getting dragged by a baby mama for his dirty dog ways.

The former Love & Hip Hop New York star was on Instagram Live recently bragging about the new lady in his life when Amina hopped in the comments and ripped him a new one.

“Peter a sugar daddy now without the money. You don’t gotta show her to this mean would out her, but can u admit u dating a younger woman while you at the topic. Especially when you planning on married her while we haven’t finalized the divorce.”

Chile, the tea is always hot with these two. And maybe Peter isn’t hiding her from the world — he’s hiding the world from her.