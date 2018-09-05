Here’s A Reminder That Teairra Mari Is Too Damn Fine To Get Dogged Out By Akbar And His Concubines

- By Bossip Staff






Teairra Mari Is Too Fine To Get Played

If you’ve been watching Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood this season then you’ll know that Teairra Mari has been getting played like a whole a$$ fool. Her boo, Akbar, has a whole other family and happy side pieces who want Teairra to join the full house. Whatever is going on there.

Either way, Teairra Mari is far too fine to be dealing with the BS, we just need her to see it.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at some of her most magical IG photos for all the proof you need.





Pool day! #vegas



Supremely focused!



Night cap! #silverlining



Confidence; wear it like make-up 💄💋 #BAD #Uber #rehabthealbum



Worthy. #BAD #Uber #Rehab #Win #BADoniTUNES



    Uh Oh 😳 #Bad #Rehab

    

    One thing about them tables… they always turn. ☝🏾😉#Bad #Rehab

    

