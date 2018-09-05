Vegan Baes: Jaden Smith And Chloe x Halle Named PETA2’s Hottest Meat-Free, Non-Dairy Celebrities

Jaden Smith, Chloe x Halle Named ‘Hottest Vegans’ By PETA2

A competition for the Hottest Vegan Celebrities of 2018, run by PETA2, PETA’s youth division, has deemed that Jaden Smith and Chloe x Halle are the most attractive vegan baddies in the game.

PETA2’s motto reads that “animals are not ours to eat,” and these celebs definitely fall in line with that philosophy. Jaden is reportedly a recent vegan, and is quoted by Food & Wine Mag as spending a lot of time cooking meatless, dairy-free options at home:

“I’m trying to be more mindful of everything that I do, and just really be aware of every step that I take throughout the day. I do cook at home because I can make meals for myself really easily, some brown rice, quinoa, beans, maybe some kale, maybe some herb aioli. It’s a solo effort on my part. Everyone in my family has such different tastes. I don’t want to cook things that aren’t vegetarian. I don’t want to cook meat because I don’t want to breathe it in. Vegan pancakes and vegan butter is the best combination. And vegan bacon and vegan sausage are the best things I’ve ever had. Usually, at my parents’ house, there are vegan pancakes.”

And as for Chloe x Halle, they tell Complex that all it took was a week-long trial of the vegan life with their mother to get them hooked on the lifestyle long term:

Chloe: “Number one secret to keeping our voices in shape? God. Two, we’re vegan, so we’re not consuming dairy and it’s not that extra mucus buildup all the time. We hydrate a lot more before performances. We were really on a roll of drinking gallon jugs of water, and that made us feel better mentally and physically. Halle: “Being vegan started from our mother. One day she was like, ‘I’m gonna try to be vegetarian for a week. You can join me if you’d like.’ We started the week with her and just never went back.” Chloe: “Eggs and dairy never sat well with me and I never really liked cheese, so it was easy to let go. When we moved to L.A., it really became easy. So many vegan restaurants and vegan aisles in the grocery store are like heaven for us!”

Congrats to these hot vegans! Is the vegan lifestyle something you’ve tried?

